Case against PA of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

SALEM

26 October 2021 13:37 IST

The DCB has registered a case and the case is under investigation

The District Crime Branch on October 25 registered a case against the then private assistant of former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami allegedly for taking ₹17 lakhs as bribe promising a government job from a youth in Neyveli.

According to police, Mani, the private assistant of former Chief Minister along with his accomplice Selvakumar has demanded ₹17 lakhs from a youth named Tamilselvan from Neyveli promising a job in Transport Corporation. Mani couldn't get him the job as promised and Tamilselvan demanded Mani to return the amount, police said.

However, Mani did not return the amount and allegedly threatened Tamilselvan, who then petitioned the Salem District Police on October 25 and demanded action against the duo.

