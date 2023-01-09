ADVERTISEMENT

Case against Nasiyanur DMK councillor in Molotov cocktail attack

January 09, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - ERODE

The Chithode police have begun a search for him

S P Saravanan

In a case related to the hurling of a Molotov cocktail at a hotel in Nasiyanur on Coimbatore-Salem National Highway in the early hours of Sunday, the Chithode police have registered a case against Kovendhiran, 41, councillor of ward 1 in Nasiyanur town panchayat, and a search is on for him.

A miscreant, who came in a car, hurled the Molotov cocktail at the hotel at Vaikalmedu, run by Arjunan, 42, of Pallipalayam. Two refrigerators, the rooftop and the front portion of the hotel were damaged. Inquiries revealed that Kovendhiran, who runs a hotel near it, was involved in the crime. CCTV camera footage showed that he arrived in a car and committed the crime due to business enmity. There had been a long-standing dispute between the two businesses since they operated in the same area. On January 7, Arjunan and Kovendhiran had an altercation.

The Chithode police registered a case under Sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words in public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US