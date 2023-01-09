Case against Nasiyanur DMK councillor in Molotov cocktail attack

January 09, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - ERODE

In a case related to the hurling of a Molotov cocktail at a hotel in Nasiyanur on Coimbatore-Salem National Highway in the early hours of Sunday, the Chithode police have registered a case against Kovendhiran, 41, councillor of ward 1 in Nasiyanur town panchayat, and a search is on for him.

A miscreant, who came in a car, hurled the Molotov cocktail at the hotel at Vaikalmedu, run by Arjunan, 42, of Pallipalayam. Two refrigerators, the rooftop and the front portion of the hotel were damaged. Inquiries revealed that Kovendhiran, who runs a hotel near it, was involved in the crime. CCTV camera footage showed that he arrived in a car and committed the crime due to business enmity. There had been a long-standing dispute between the two businesses since they operated in the same area. On January 7, Arjunan and Kovendhiran had an altercation.

The Chithode police registered a case under Sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words in public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy) of the Indian Penal Code.