Tamil Nadu

Case against me for anti-liquor demonstration is vindictive, says Alagiri

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, in a statement, said the case was a vindictive act against Opposition parties by the police

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday strongly condemned the filing of a case against him for staging a demonstration against the reopening of Tasmac liquor outlets. Police had booked a case against him alleging that more than five persons had participated in the demonstration at his native Keerapalayam near Chidambaram violating prohibitory orders.

In a statement, he alleged that this was a vindictive act against Opposition parties by the police, and said only five persons where part of the demonstration held on Thursday.

“There were people who came to witness the demonstration since it was a main street and we can't be held responsible for that,” Mr. Alagiri said. In the last two days, people had crowded at Tasmac shops ignoring physical distancing norms and why has the police not booked cases against them, he pointed out.

Mr. Alagiri called for the immediate withdrawal of the case.

