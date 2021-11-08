Case against Kanimozhi quashed

CHENNAI

08 November 2021 23:53 IST

Defamation cases were filed during previous regime

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar of the Madras High Court on Monday allowed individual petitions filed by DMK MPs Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran and former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president E.V.K.S. Elangovan to quash various criminal defamation cases booked against them during the previous AIADMK regime.

The case against Ms. Kanimozhi was booked for a speech delivered at a protest by the DMK in Tindivanam in 2018 to condemn the alleged corrupt practices of the then government.

Representing her, senior counsel P. Wilson argued that the judicial process could not be misused to stifle democratic dissent. The case against Mr. Maran was booked for a press conference he addressed on April 18, 2020.

