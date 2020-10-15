PUDUCHERRY

15 October 2020 01:22 IST

The Orleanpet police have registered a case against Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Dinesh Kannan in connection with a sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman officer.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 354 A (punishment for attempting to outrage modesty of women) and 354 D (punishment for stalking) against the officer.

Mr. Kannan was recently posted in the Union Territory.

The woman officer had complained to the police that she was facing harassment ever since he joined duty.