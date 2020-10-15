Tamil Nadu

Case against Conservator of Forests

The Orleanpet police have registered a case against Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Dinesh Kannan in connection with a sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman officer.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 354 A (punishment for attempting to outrage modesty of women) and 354 D (punishment for stalking) against the officer.

Mr. Kannan was recently posted in the Union Territory.

The woman officer had complained to the police that she was facing harassment ever since he joined duty.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2020 1:22:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/case-against-conservator-of-forests/article32857718.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY