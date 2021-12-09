Case against change in Tasmac timings

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notices, returnable by January 18, to the State Government and Tasmac, on a writ petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Tasmac Salesmen Welfare Association against the change in the timings of State-run liquor outlets, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. to 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Justice V. Parthiban passed the order after wondering how the association could object to the change in timings. In an affidavit filed on behalf of the association, its secretary, J. Mohanraj, said the 10 a.m.-8 p.m. working hours was convenient for the salesmen, who had to work for two hours after closure to settle the accounts.

If the shops close only at 10 p.m., the salesmen will be forced to work till midnight. He said though outlets stayed open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. before COVID-19, the change in timings during the lockdown was better for the salesmen. The body said the Tasmac management did not issue any prior notice to the salesmen before reverting to the old timings.