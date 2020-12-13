Case against A. Raja for remarks against CM

Chennai

13 December 2020 01:29 IST

AIADMK’s legal wing files the complaint to CCB-I

Former Union Minister and DMK MP A. Raja has been booked by Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Chennai city police following a complaint from AIADMK’ legal wing for allegedly making abusive remarks against Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Mr. Raja was booked under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (1)(b) (with intent to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity) of Indian Penal Code.

The FIR was registered by CCB-I unit on Friday after taking up the complaint lodged by AIADMK’ s legal wing office-bearers C. Thirumaran and S. Selvakumar, who are State joint secretaries.

