Cartoonist in Villupuram held for Facebook post against Muslims

The 31-year-old has been arrested and remanded to custody

The Villupuram town police, late on Thursday, arrested Surender alias Surender Kumar, 31, a cartoonist of T. Kumaramangalam near here for posting a derogatory post against Muslims on his Facebook page and promoting enmity between religious groups.

The cartoonist, who is also known as Varma, was detained following a complaint lodged by Akbar Ali, district secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Police said Surender had posted a derogatory post against Muslims on his Facebook account. The accused had allegedly circulated the messages.

A case was booked against him. He was arrested and remanded to custody.