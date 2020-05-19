Cartoonist held for depicting VCK leader in poor light

VILLUPURAM

19 May 2020 00:28 IST

The Thiruvennainallur police on Monday arrested S. Surendar, a cartoonist of T. Kumaramangalam near here on charges of defaming Chidambaram Lok Sabha MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan by representing him in an offensive cartoon.

The cartoonist, who is also known as Varma, was detained following a complaint lodged by M. Ilavarasu, 40, a functionary of the VCK.

Police said Surendar had drawn the offensive cartoon and shared it on his Twitter handle and social networking sites.

Advertising

Advertising

A case was booked against him under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of IPC read with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Further investigations are on.