Carry out reforms to GST regime, says Ramadoss

January 17, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - Chennai

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday demanded that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime must be reformed.

There should be an exemption from the GST for essential goods used by the poor and increase in the GST for goods used by the rich to ensure that it does not become a bane to the poor and a boon to the rich, he said.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said it was a misconception that the GST was necessary for the nation’s development. “The U.S. is the world’s richest country but it neither has ‘one country, one tax’ nor GST. Their economy continues to grow,” he said.

He said a recent report released by Oxfam on the first day of World Economic Forum event at Davos in Switzerland, which began on Tuesday, has said that the GST — implemented for the nation’s development and for increasing tax revenues — had actually crushed the poor and the middle classes, proving the allegation that it is inimical to their interests.

“The Oxfam report has been prepared based on research from the Centre’s own documents and reports of other international organisations has proved that the GST has increased economic inequality with data,” he said. Dr. Ramadoss said that 64% (₹9.50 lakh crore) of the total GST revenue of ₹14.83 lakh crore came from the poor, who constitute more than 50% of the Indian population.

“The middle class, who form 40% of the total population, have contributed around ₹4.90 lakh crore. The rich, who form only 10% of the population, have contributed only 3% (₹44,000 crore). In India, the products used by the rich are not taxed more but the products used by poor are taxed the most. The taxes levied on products used by the poor is much higher than their population; the taxes on products used by the middle class is comparable to the middle class population; but the taxes on luxury products used by the rich are just 1/3rd of their population. The data clearly shows that the taxation in India is unequal,” he said.