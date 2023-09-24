ADVERTISEMENT

‘Carnelian beads found in Keeladi reaffirm trade links with territories in western India’

September 24, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Chennai

These stones are normally found in Gujarat and Maharashtra

The Hindu Bureau

The two carnelian beads that were found in Konthagai. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Excavation in Keeladi has yielded two carnelian beads, reaffirming Tamil country’s trade links with the western part of India such as Maharashtra and Gujarat.

“We found them inside the urn while exposing it,” said R. Sivananandam, Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology. The urn was discovered at a burial site in Konthagai.

“Last year, we unearthed 74 carnelian beads. Carnelian stones are normally found in Gujarat and Maharashtra, and beads made of it proves the trade link between Tamil country and the western part of India,” he explained.

The beads were traced at a depth of 17.5 cm and 20 cm respectively. One bead was found etched with a wavy pattern and lines. The bead is 1.4 cm long and 2 cm wide.

