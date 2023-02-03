Cargill to offer merit scholarships to 100 students of B.S. Data Science Applications at IIT-Madras

February 03, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Cargill, a U.S.-based global food and agriculture corporation, along with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) will offer full scholarship to students who pursue BS in Data Science Applications at the institute.

The merit-cum-means scholarship will be available for over 100 students. According to the institute, between 25% and 30% of the 7,500 new students who join the programme come from families with an annual income of less than ₹5 lakh.

The B.S. degree, launched in 2020, has completed six academic terms and recently won the silver medal instituted by QS-Wharton Reimagine Education Awards for the best online programme. Over 22,000 learners have qualified for the programme that is in the third year and 17,000 are currently studying. As many as 195 students are in the degree level and over 4,500 are in the diploma level.

Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations) Mahesh Panchagnula said with one of four students in the programme hailing from an underprivileged background and the scholarship would ease their family’s financial burden. Many of them are first-generation college graduates, daily wage earners or farmers who have loans or are on government scholarship schemes.

Country head of Cargill Business Services in India Sumit Gupta said the organisation cared about creating equal opportunities, focusing on investing in innovation and future talent.

“We hope this support to STEM learning will be instrumental in advancing skills and knowledge and creating a skilled workforce. This is an important programme for Cargill to promote diversity, equity and inclusion among communities in the near future,” he said.