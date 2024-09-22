ADVERTISEMENT

Career guidance programme to be held for Plus Two students in Cuddalore

Published - September 22, 2024 11:08 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration will be conducting the Uyarvukku Padi career guidance programme for Plus Two students under the aegis of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School in Cuddalore on September 23 (Monday).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar, the programme provides necessary information for government school students with respect to higher education and consequent professional development opportunities.

Through the awareness programmes, the students will be exposed to multiple avenues for deepening the knowledge and skills to equip them for their future. The purpose is to enable students to take informed career decisions.

A loan mela will also be held at the venue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The mela will witness the participation of bankers, government officials and college principals. Students hailing from Cuddalore and pursuing graduation and post-graduation can participate. Those interested can apply at www.vidyalakshmi.co.in.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US