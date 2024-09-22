Career guidance programme to be held for Plus Two students in Cuddalore

The district administration will be conducting the Uyarvukku Padi career guidance programme for Plus Two students under the aegis of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School in Cuddalore on September 23 (Monday).

According to Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar, the programme provides necessary information for government school students with respect to higher education and consequent professional development opportunities.

Through the awareness programmes, the students will be exposed to multiple avenues for deepening the knowledge and skills to equip them for their future. The purpose is to enable students to take informed career decisions.

A loan mela will also be held at the venue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The mela will witness the participation of bankers, government officials and college principals. Students hailing from Cuddalore and pursuing graduation and post-graduation can participate. Those interested can apply at www.vidyalakshmi.co.in.