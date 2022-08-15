Career counselling webinar on Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

A career counselling webinar on the topic “3 things you must know before selecting Computer Science Engineering after 12 Std” will happen online on August 20, 2022 ( Saturday).

The webinar will be jointly organised by The Hindu Education Plus and Kalvium, an organisation offering ‘Liberal Engineering Programme’ with curriculum relevant to the industry.

The panellists for the webinar will be Abhilash Nair, APAC recruitment head, Google, and Amar Prabhu, vice president, Rupeek. The session will be moderated by Soma Basu, senior deputy editor, The Hindu.

Students can get insights from this webinar on the industry’s expectations, subjects and skills that matter the most in Computer Science. Experts will offer tips on acquiring the right skills to get well-paying jobs in the tech industry.

Those interested to attend can register at this link: https://bit.ly/THKalvium. They can also scan the QR code accompanying this article.