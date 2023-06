June 28, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Intervention cardiologists at the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre have found a way to open hard blocks in coronary blood vessels. The technology that resulted from the series of studies by the cardiologists is not only safe and effective but also 10 times cheaper, said S. Thanikachalam, chairman and director of Cardiac Care Centre, SRMC. The data from the study was published in a high impact journal Cardiac Revascularisation Medicine.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.