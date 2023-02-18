Cardiologist Thanikachalam is my godfather, says Stalin

February 18, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said if he was able to remain active and function effectively, it was because of the medical advice given by cardiologist S. Thanikachalam.

“It is your medical field that has made it possible for me to remain active and function effectively. I felicitate him in the same manner Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi) would have done,” he said while felicitating Dr. Thanikachalam, who was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Cardiobase-2023 organised by the Hold Medical Academy.

Responding to G. Sengottuvelu, senior interventional cardiologist who had said the academy was privileged to have the Chief Minister as a guest amid his busy schedule, Mr. Stalin said he was indeed happy to take part in the event. “I have always identified Dr. Thanikachalam as my godfather,” Mr. Stalin reiterated.

The Chief Minister said he attended the event despite the advise from Dr. Thanikachalam that he need not attend it as he was busy with administrative work. “Still I have come here because I want to cherish the memory of conferring the lifetime achievement award on Dr. Thanikachalam. He maintained a great friendship with Kalaignar, who would make the first call to him when he wanted to discuss a medical issue. He would always ask whether we had got the opinion of ST,” Mr. Stalin recalled.

Mr. Stalin said when Dr. Sengottuvelu approached him was not sure of attending the event. “But I told him that I would certainly participate and wanted him to convey the date of the event,” he said.

Recalling his voyage in the field of cardiology, Dr. Thanikachalam said in the beginning the ECG machine was considered precious, under lock and key and the achievement made in the last 57 years was amazing.

“We have to remember other fields also. Today, we are enjoying the benefits and fame of doing things mainly because of science and technology. If the five fields of pharmacy, pharmacology, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals are not there, we will be primitive,” he said and added that the award belonged to everyone who contributed through his journey, because an individual alone could not achieve anything.