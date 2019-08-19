Cardholders to shell out ₹180 more per month; producers seek subsidy

Following the hike in the selling price of Aavin milk, which comes into effect today, cardholders who get one litre of milk per day will have to shell out an additional ₹180 per month, since the price hike is ₹6 per litre.

While senior citizens say the price rise is steep, some families feel it is within manageable limits.

Radhika Ananthapadmanabhan, a resident of Madhavaram, said she bought two litres of milk per day, and that the salaried class could manage. “This hike would hit pensioners, the lower-middle class and the poor hard. The government could consider offering a subsidy,” she said.

Since the revised price kicks in on Monday, cardholders have been asked to pay the additional amount along with the next renewal.

The Chennai Metropolitan City Tea Shop Owners’ Association has asked its members to decide whether they would need to increase the prices of hot beverages. Association secretary E. Sundaram said consumption of tea was more when compared to coffee, and nowadays, cardamom and ginger tea were in demand. “The price of cardamom has shot up to ₹3,000 a kg. In such a situation, an increase in the milk price would eat further into our profits. Some shops would fold up, while others would manage. Currently, most tea stalls sell a cup of tea for ₹10 and coffee for ₹12. Owners must decide (on an increase in prices) in accordance with their customer profile and local competition,” he said.

Aavin Managing Director C. Kamaraj said the price hike was effected after four years, and was essential to provide for an increase in the procurement price paid to milk producers. The milk producers are getting a hike of ₹4 per litre of cow milk and ₹6 for a litre of buffalo milk. “A total of 20 lakh milk-producing farmers are attached to 12,000-odd cooperative societies in the State. They have been seeking a hike of ₹10-₹15 a litre. But since we cannot place much burden on the consumers and have to ensure that our brand remains the people’s favourite in the market, we have not hiked [prices] much,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association general secretary M.G. Rajendran said that while they were happy that the government had considered their demand, this was not enough to meet the production cost. “We spend ₹49.84 to produce a litre of milk. Since many of us have mixed-breed cows, we are forced to give at least 12 kg of fodder feed (hay and corn stalk), six kg of green fodder, and then there is the concentrate feed. There is no water and hence not enough green fodder around. We can only request the State government to provide an additional subsidy,” he said.