Tamil Nadu

Carcasses of two wild elephants found in forest areas in Erode; old age cited as reason for their deaths

S P Saravanan ERODE August 11, 2022 13:02 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 14:29 IST

The carcass of two male elephants were found in forest areas in the district here.

In the first incident, during a patrol, personnel found a carcass at Gundri Pirivu in Guthiyalathur reserve forest area and senior officials were alerted. The assistant veterinarian from Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve performed an autopsy in the presence of Kiruba Shankar, District Forest Officer, Sathyamangalam division and Deputy Director, STR and M. Indhumathi, Kadambur Range Officer. Officials said the elephant was aged around 50 years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In another incident, the carcass of a 40-year-old male elephant was found in Chennampatti Forest Range in Erode Forest Division. Autopsy was performed on that animal too.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tusks of the both the elephants were removed and their vital organs lifted for laboratory analysis.

Officials said the elephants had died of old age. The carcasses were left to nature.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Erode
Tamil Nadu
Read more...