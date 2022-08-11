Carcasses of two wild elephants found in forest areas in Erode; old age cites as reason for their deaths

S P Saravanan August 11, 2022 13:02 IST

Tusks of both elephants were removed and their vital organs sent for analysis

Tusks of both elephants were removed and their vital organs sent for analysis

The carcass of two male elephants were found in forest areas in the district here. In the first incident, during a patrol, personnel found a carcass at Gundri Pirivu in Guthiyalathur reserve forest area and senior officials were alerted. The assistant veterinarian from Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve performed an autopsy in the presence of Kiruba Shankar, District Forest Officer, Sathyamangalam division and Deputy Director, STR and M. Indhumathi, Kadambur Range Officer. Officials said the elephant was aged around 50 years. In another incident, the carcass of a 40-year-old male elephant was found in Chennampatti Forest Range in Erode Forest Division. Autopsy was performed on that animal too. Tusks of the both the elephants were removed and their vital organs lifted for laboratory analysis. Officials said the elephants had died of old age. The carcasses were left to nature.



Our code of editorial values