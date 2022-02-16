Car spotted

DINDIGUL

The police spotted a car near Kodaikanal Road Toll Free Plaza late on Tuesday night and found it to belong to the doctor in Oddanchatram in whose house there was robbery on Tuesday.

Four men had gained entry into the house of Dr. Sakthivel from the rear side after scaling the compound wall. The gang escaped with gold jewellery, cash and an SUV parked in the portico.

The police formed four special teams. Following an information, they found the SUV abandoned near a private farm. A team rushed to the spot and the vehicle was identified by the complainant. Fingerprints were lifted from the vehicle, an officer said and added that in a bid to avoid getting in the CCTV footage at the toll plaza, the robbers might have left the vehicle.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) T.S. Anbu visited the spot.

The police were informed that 280 sovereigns of gold jewellery were lost. However, the FIR mentions that only 150 sovereigns of jewellery were missing.