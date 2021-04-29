Car runs over 11-year-old boy while reversing

In a freak accident in Madanandapuram on Tuesday, an 11-year-old boy was run over by a car while it was being reversed.

Police identified the victim as Vijay, son of Nirosha, a resident of Ponniamman Koil Street. The boy was playing on a vacant plot that belonged to a temple. On Tuesday, Ajay, 30, a resident of the same area, was teaching a relative Monica, 26, how to drive. Vijay was hit by the car while she was reversing it.

The boy was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Personnel from the Mangadu police station registered a case and arrested Ajay and Monica.