Tamil Nadu

Car runs over 11-year-old boy while reversing

In a freak accident in Madanandapuram on Tuesday, an 11-year-old boy was run over by a car while it was being reversed.

Police identified the victim as Vijay, son of Nirosha, a resident of Ponniamman Koil Street. The boy was playing on a vacant plot that belonged to a temple. On Tuesday, Ajay, 30, a resident of the same area, was teaching a relative Monica, 26, how to drive. Vijay was hit by the car while she was reversing it.

The boy was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Personnel from the Mangadu police station registered a case and arrested Ajay and Monica.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2021 1:50:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/car-runs-over-11-year-old-boy-while-reversing/article34434835.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY