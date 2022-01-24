Tamil Nadu

Car goes up in flames: three escape unhurt

Three men had a narrow escape after their car went up in flames on the Bengaluru Highway (NH: 48) in Ambur town of Tirupattur district on Sunday.

Police said S. Abdul Majid (24), the car driver, and his friends Inayat (23) and Dizath (25), on Sunday, were returning from Chennai to Bengaluru. When the vehicle approached Ambur town on the near-empty highway, at around 2 p.m., Mr. Majid noticed smoke billowing from his car. He immediately moved it to the side of the road and alighted from the vehicle with his friends. Within a few minutes, the car was completely gutted, police said. Passersby tried to douse the blaze but without success. Some of them alerted the police and informed the fire and rescue services personnel, who battled for 30 minutes to douse the fire.

A probe by Ambur town police is on to know whether there was any leakage in the car’s battery.


