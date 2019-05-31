Car festival cancelled as Dalits flee village

Despite a directive from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to ensure that peace prevails during the car festival of the Selliamman temple at Naranamangalam near Alathur in Perambalur district, the alleged overbearing attitude of an official resulted in the cancellation of the event.

A. Kathir of Evidence, a Madurai-based non-governmental organisation, told the media here on Thursday that about 250 families belonging to the Scheduled Castes and 500 families of caste Hindus had been participating in the annual car festival in a peaceful manner for the past several years.

In 2007, due to some differences, the Dalits were discouraged from participating in certain rituals of the festival.

As differences grew between Dalits and the caste Hindus, the district administration convened a peace meeting and the issue was sorted out by passing eight resolutions.

In June last year, fissures developed again and the role of Dalits in the festival was curtailed with the brazen support of an official. When the issue was taken to the High Court, the caste Hindus gave an undertaking that they would ensure peaceful conduct of the festival. But, four days ago, the issue flared up to such an extent that it warranted deployment of 400 policemen in the village.

Fearing arrest, the Dalits ran away and the car festival was cancelled.

When a fact-finding team from Evidence visited Naranamangalam, only women were present at the Dalit houses. Peace initiatives of the revenue authorities had failed.

Pressure on Dalits

The police were interested only in silencing the Dalits and wanted them to agree to not participate in the contentious ritual, Mr. Kathir alleged.

The State government should take stern action against those who stopped the Dalits from participating in the temple festival. The official concerned should be booked for victimising the Dalits as it amounted to atrocities against the downtrodden people. The police should deal with an iron hand which alone would bring peace and instil confidence among people, Mr. Kathir said.