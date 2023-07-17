ADVERTISEMENT

Car fatally mows down four women waiting at bus stop on ECR

July 17, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The car, which was involved in the accident at Kilputhupattu near Kottakuppam on the ECR in Villupuram district.

Four women were run over fatally mowed down by a speeding car while they were waiting at a bus stop at Kilputhupattu near Kottakuppam on the East Coast Road in the early hours of Sunday. Two other women, who were also knocked down by the car, sustained serious injuries.

The deceased were identified as Lakshmi, 48; Govindammal, 46; Gengammal, 45; and Nayagam, 48 — all fish vendors and residents of Pudukuppam. The incident occurred around 4.30 a.m.

The police said Lakshmi, Govindammal, Gengammal, Nayagam, Prema and Hemala were waiting at a bus stop when the car, driven in a rash manner by G. Vigneshwaran, 22, from Chennai to Puducherry ran over them.

Lakshmi, Govindammal, and Gengammal died on the spot. Prema and Hemala were admitted to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer). Nayagam died of injuries at Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences.

The police said Vigneshwaran, of Kakkan Colony in Nungambakkam, was also injured. Four others who were travelling in the car sustained minor injuries. Further investigation is on.

