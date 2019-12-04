Watch: Car driven by minor girl runs over 68-year-old man in Tiruppur

A 68-year-old man from Tiruppur was injured after he was run over by a car driven by a 13-year-old girl, and a surveillance camera visual of the accident went viral in social media.

Video credit: K. Pichumani

V. Gandhimanaian from Kuthuspuram in Tiruppur was injured in the accident that took place on the night of November 25 when he was sitting in front of his house after dinner.

The man, whose ribs and hands got fractured in the incident, did not lodge a complaint with the police as the family of the minor girl assured him that they would take care of his medical expenses, police said. Gandhimanaian was hospitalised after the incident. The accident took place when the girl was learning driving, police said.

The surveillance camera visual showed Gandhimanaian sitting outside the house at 9.47 p.m. on the night of the incident and the car driven by the minor girl running over him. The car came to a halt after dragging the elderly man over a few metres. The accident was captured by a road-facing surveillance camera of a nearby building.