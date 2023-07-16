ADVERTISEMENT

Car catches fire on Chennai-Bengaluru highway near Vaniyambadi

July 16, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Before the vehicle was gutted, family escaped unhurt

The Hindu Bureau

Fire engulfing the car on the bridge of the Chennai-Bengaluru highway near Vaniyambadi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four persons including two women escaped unhurt after the car they were traveling in caught fire on the bridge of the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway near Vaniyambadi on Sunday.

The police said K. Iqbal Ahmed, 43, a resident in Melvisharam near Ranipet, was travelling in the car to Hosur along with his family members. While driving, he noticed smoke coming out of the bonnet of the vehicle.

Immediately, he stopped the vehicle and came out of it along with other members. By that time, the fire had spread to the entire vehicle. The incident happened around 1.15 p.m. Vaniyambadi town police and fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. A case has been filed by Vaniyambadi police. Further investigation is on.

Due to the incident, traffic on the route was hit and vehicles had to move in a slow pace. A small team of traffic police personnel were deployed to regulate traffic on the route.

CONNECT WITH US