Car catches fire near Natrampalli town in Tirupattur

October 01, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

A car went up in flames on Ramakrishnan Street in Natrampalli town near Tirupattur on Sunday. But no one was inside the car at the time of the incident.

The police suspect that an electrical short circuit may be the reason for the incident. The car was owned by D. Nirmala, 34, who has been living in the area for the past few years. She had parked the car in an open plot near her house. It remained idle for more than a fortnight due to continuous rain.

A few neighbours found smoke coming out of the bonnet of the vehicle. Immediately, they alerted Ms. Nirmala. By then, the fire had spread to the entire vehicle. The incident happened around 8.30 a.m. Police and firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. A case has been filed by Natrampalli police. Further investigation is on.

