ADVERTISEMENT

Car catches fire near Natrampalli town in Tirupattur

October 01, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police suspect that an electrical short circuit may be the reason for the incident. 

A car went up in flames on Ramakrishnan Street in Natrampalli town near Tirupattur on Sunday. But no one was inside the car at the time of the incident. 

The police suspect that an electrical short circuit may be the reason for the incident. The car was owned by D. Nirmala, 34, who has been living in the area for the past few years. She had parked the car in an open plot near her house. It remained idle for more than a fortnight due to continuous rain.

A few neighbours found smoke coming out of the bonnet of the vehicle. Immediately, they alerted Ms. Nirmala. By then, the fire had spread to the entire vehicle. The incident happened around 8.30 a.m. Police and firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. A case has been filed by Natrampalli police. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US