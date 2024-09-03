GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Car catches fire near Katpadi in Vellore

Published - September 03, 2024 11:01 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 43-year-old man escaped unhurt after the mini-van he was travelling in caught fire, at Kasam village near Katpadi in Vellore on Tuesday. The police said G. Sivaraman, who runs a petty shop in Kasam village, was driving his car from his village to Tiruvalam town near Katpadi on the Vallimalai High Road when he noticed smoke coming out of the bonnet of the vehicle. Immediately, he stopped the car and came out of it. Based on an alert from him, Tiruvalam police and firefighters from Katpadi reached the spot. Before they could douse the fire, the car was completely gutted. Police said that an electrical short circuit might be the reason for the accident. A case has been registered by Tiruvalam police. A probe is underway.

