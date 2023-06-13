Car catches fire near Collectorate in Vellore

June 13, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - VELLORE

A 30-year-old software engineer escaped unhurt after the rear of his car caught fire near the Collectorate in Vellore on Tuesday.

Police said S. Tharunkumar, a native of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, was driving his car from his house in CMC Colony near the Collectorate to pick up his wife when he saw smoke coming out from the rear side of the vehicle. He got out of the car and meanwhile, the fire gutted the vehicle. The incident happened around 12.30 p.m. Based on alert, Sathuvachari police and fire fighters from Vellore town rushed to the spot and put out the fire. A case has been filed by Sathuvachari police.

Initial inquiry revealed that Mr. Tharunkumar was in Vellore town to get treatment for his wife at the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital, Vellore. At the time of the incident, he was on his way to pick up his wife, who was waiting near the Collectorate after returning from CMC, police said.