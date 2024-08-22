GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Car catches fire near Ambur town on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway

The police suspect an electrical short circuit might have caused the accident

Updated - August 22, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 08:11 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR 

The Hindu Bureau
Three persons escaped unhurt after the car they were travelling in caught fire, at Madhanoor near Ambur town in Tirupatur on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway on Thursday.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons escaped unhurt after the car they were travelling in caught fire, at Madhanoor near Ambur town in Tirupatur, on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH-44) on Thursday.

The police said three friends — V. Paramasivam, 35, B. Sasikumar, 39, and K. Sekar, 37 — were driving from their native village Madipakkam in Kancheepuram to Bengaluru on the highway. When Paramasivam, the driver, noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle’s bonnet, he immediately, stopped the car and got out of it.

After being alerted by Paramasivam, the police and the firefighters from Ambur Taluk reached the spot. By then, the car was completely gutted. The police suspect that an electrical short circuit might have caused the accident. A case has been registered by the Ambur Taluk police and a probe is under way.

 

