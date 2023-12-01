ADVERTISEMENT

Car belonging to missing teacher from Perambalur found in Coimbatore

December 01, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A car belonging to a woman teacher from Perambalur who went missing last month, was found abandoned in Coimbatore.

According to the police, residents alerted the police late on Thursday that a car was found parked on the side of Mohammed Gani Rowther Street, near Ukkadam, for the past few days.

After learning that the car belonged to a government school teacher B. Deepa (42) of Attur Road at Veppanthattai in Perambalur district, who went missing on November 15, the Big Bazaar Street police and a team from V. Kalathur in Perambalur district checked the vehicle on Friday.

The police found a blood-stained hammer inside the trunk. Two mobile phones, a mangalsutra, debit cards and a pair of silver anklets were found inside the car. Scientific team of the police rushed to the spot and collected evidence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that Deepa had been working in a government higher secondary school at V. Kalathur. Her husband Balamurugan lodged a complaint with the police that the woman, mother of two, went to school in the car on November 15 and did not return.

Meanwhile, the Perambalur police found that another government teacher from the district, namely N. Venkatesan (44) of Kurumbalur, also went missing, after his wife lodged a complaint on November 17.

Mobile phones of the two teachers were switched off from November 15 and the police could not trace their tower location.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US