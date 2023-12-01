HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Car belonging to missing teacher from Perambalur found in Coimbatore

December 01, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A car belonging to a woman teacher from Perambalur who went missing last month, was found abandoned in Coimbatore.

According to the police, residents alerted the police late on Thursday that a car was found parked on the side of Mohammed Gani Rowther Street, near Ukkadam, for the past few days.

After learning that the car belonged to a government school teacher B. Deepa (42) of Attur Road at Veppanthattai in Perambalur district, who went missing on November 15, the Big Bazaar Street police and a team from V. Kalathur in Perambalur district checked the vehicle on Friday.

The police found a blood-stained hammer inside the trunk. Two mobile phones, a mangalsutra, debit cards and a pair of silver anklets were found inside the car. Scientific team of the police rushed to the spot and collected evidence.

The police said that Deepa had been working in a government higher secondary school at V. Kalathur. Her husband Balamurugan lodged a complaint with the police that the woman, mother of two, went to school in the car on November 15 and did not return.

Meanwhile, the Perambalur police found that another government teacher from the district, namely N. Venkatesan (44) of Kurumbalur, also went missing, after his wife lodged a complaint on November 17.

Mobile phones of the two teachers were switched off from November 15 and the police could not trace their tower location.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.