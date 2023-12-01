Car belonging to missing teacher from Perambalur found in Coimbatore

December 01, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A car belonging to a woman teacher from Perambalur who went missing last month, was found abandoned in Coimbatore.

According to the police, residents alerted the police late on Thursday that a car was found parked on the side of Mohammed Gani Rowther Street, near Ukkadam, for the past few days.

After learning that the car belonged to a government school teacher B. Deepa (42) of Attur Road at Veppanthattai in Perambalur district, who went missing on November 15, the Big Bazaar Street police and a team from V. Kalathur in Perambalur district checked the vehicle on Friday.

The police found a blood-stained hammer inside the trunk. Two mobile phones, a mangalsutra, debit cards and a pair of silver anklets were found inside the car. Scientific team of the police rushed to the spot and collected evidence.

The police said that Deepa had been working in a government higher secondary school at V. Kalathur. Her husband Balamurugan lodged a complaint with the police that the woman, mother of two, went to school in the car on November 15 and did not return.

Meanwhile, the Perambalur police found that another government teacher from the district, namely N. Venkatesan (44) of Kurumbalur, also went missing, after his wife lodged a complaint on November 17.

Mobile phones of the two teachers were switched off from November 15 and the police could not trace their tower location.