CapitaLand India Trust to acquire land in Chennai and develop its third data centre in India

December 14, 2022 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the Trustee-Manager of CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), is acquiring a 4.01-acre freehold site in Ambattur for ₹832.8 million to develop its third data centre in India.

CLINT will invest an estimated amount of ₹19.4 billion to acquire the site and develop a state-of-the-art data centre in phases over the next four to five years. The data centre will have a power capacity of 55 megawatts (MW) to host customers such as global technology giants and cloud service providers, as well as large domestic enterprise clients. The acquisition of the site is expected to be completed by December 2022. The data centre is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

Surajit Chatterjee, Managing Director, Data Centre, India, CapitaLand Investment Limited, said that the site being acquired is in a prime data centre location in Ambattur, close to sea cable landing stations, reliable power supply and has a well-developed infrastructure. “When fully developed, the data centre will have the capacity to host approximately 4,900 racks,” he added.

Chennai is India’s second largest data centre co-location market with current IT load capacity of 88 MW (about 12% share of India’s total capacity). And in Chennai, Ambattur seems to be a preferred destination for investors. Jerry Kingsley, Senior Director Capital Markets, Jones Lang LaSalle India, said, “Ambattur is the preferred hub for data centre for various reasons like existing power infrastructure, flood resilience, homogenous development potential and suitably zoned land for Data Centre industry classification.”

In the last few years the Tamil Nadu government has inked MoUs with several firms in the data centre space. Details provided by Guidance, the nodal agency instrumental in bringing in investments into Tamil Nadu, shows that 19 firms have struck deals with the State with an investment commitment of around ₹40,835 crore.

Last year (in 2021), Chief Minister M.K.Stalin released a data centre policy, in which the State has doled out incentives to projects with an investment of over ₹500 crore and those that meet at least 30% of their energy requirement with renewable energy sources. The policy also spoke about several other concessions for this sector.

Demand for data centres in India is rising due to improving technology infrastructure and increasing adoption of new technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence, cloud and the Internet of Things. These factors are expected to expand India’s total data centre capacity to 1,580 MW by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of 22%.