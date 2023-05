May 17, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Canteens, now functioning at 25 Uzhavar Sandhais (farmers’ markets) across the State, will hereafter sell items of organic food exclusively.

Such canteens will be run with the participation of the private sector and the business hours will be 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. A communication to this effect was sent by the Agricultural Secretary-cum-Agricultural Production Commissioner C. Samayamoorthy to Director of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, S. Natarajan.

