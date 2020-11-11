‘Can’t release Rajiv case convicts unilaterally’

NAGERCOIL

11 November 2020 01:29 IST

‘Legal complications a roadblock for the T.N. govt.’

The State government cannot take any decision on its own on the release of the seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case as there are legal complications, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

Interacting with journalists in Kanniayakumari after chairing a COVID-19 review meeting, he said the State due to legal complications cannot take the executive order route to release the convicts as it had done to grant 7.5% horizontal reservation for NEET-qualified government school students in medical admissions when the issue was pending before the Governor.

Court order

Reacting to a Sri Lankan court’s direction to the island nation authorities on either auction or destroy the impounded Tamil fishermen’s mechanised boats, which were “unsalvagable”, the Chief Minister said the boats which were in sail-worthy conditions had already been retrieved, thanks to the efforts taken by his government.

“The court’s direction pertains to boats that cannot be operated and brought back,” he explained.

When asked about the Tamil Nadu government’s decision following the consultation it had with parents over reopening schools, Mr. Palaniswami said the School Education Department was reviewing the suggestions it had received on Monday. Based on this, a final decision would be taken very soon, he said.