Can’t order reopening of schools for all classes: HC

The Madras High Court on Thursday refrained from issuing a direction to the State government to permit schools across the State to commence physical classes for all students. It said such a direction could not be issued, since the threat of COVID-19 had not died down completely and the vaccination drive had just begun.
Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, however, permitted the Chengalpattu District Private Schools’ Association to file a fresh case, if necessary, after eight to 10 weeks.
Representing the association, senior counsel S. Silambanan said all schools could be allowed to function now, in adherence to necessary health protocols.
However, reiterating their stand that it would be better to err on the side of caution than be complacent, just because the number of COVID-19 cases were on the decline, the judges said the court would also have to take into consideration the worry about a new strain of SARS-CoV-2, which was more virulent.
Considering all the aspects, the judges said the State government should be let free to decide the right time when the schools could be permitted to conduct regular physical classes for all students, rather than be put under pressure by the court. The court also took note that Classes 10 and 12 students had already been permitted to attend school.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath