Can’t order reopening of schools for all classes: HC

It permits litigant to approach court after 8 to 10 weeks

The Madras High Court on Thursday refrained from issuing a direction to the State government to permit schools across the State to commence physical classes for all students. It said such a direction could not be issued, since the threat of COVID-19 had not died down completely and the vaccination drive had just begun.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, however, permitted the Chengalpattu District Private Schools’ Association to file a fresh case, if necessary, after eight to 10 weeks.

Representing the association, senior counsel S. Silambanan said all schools could be allowed to function now, in adherence to necessary health protocols.

However, reiterating their stand that it would be better to err on the side of caution than be complacent, just because the number of COVID-19 cases were on the decline, the judges said the court would also have to take into consideration the worry about a new strain of SARS-CoV-2, which was more virulent.

Considering all the aspects, the judges said the State government should be let free to decide the right time when the schools could be permitted to conduct regular physical classes for all students, rather than be put under pressure by the court. The court also took note that Classes 10 and 12 students had already been permitted to attend school.