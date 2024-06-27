ADVERTISEMENT

Can’t decide on internal quota without primary data on population: T.N. Backward Classes Commission

Published - June 27, 2024 12:26 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission has informed the State government that without the primary population data, it was not in a position to decide whether communities seeking internal reservation were adequately represented and required internal reservation.

In a statement, Law Minister S. Regupathy said the Tamil Nadu government had provided to the Commission the community-wise information of appointments in government service, and admission of students to educational institutions, among others. “Without the primary population data, the Commission is not in a position to decide on the issue...,” Mr. Regupathy quoted the Commission as saying.

‘Caste census a must’

The government was of the opinion that a caste-based census was necessary in the light of observations of the Supreme Court and the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission. Mr. Regupathy rejected claims that the caste-based census could be undertaken under the provisions of the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008. “It only provides for undertaking survey. The only legally valid census is one that could be undertaken under the Census Act, 1948.”

He also went on to cite the quashing of a caste based census by the Bihar High Court (since pending before the Supreme Court). Mr. Regupathy accused the PMK of playing up the demand for 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars only during elections.

