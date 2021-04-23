Can’t be denied elections one reason for COVID-19 spread: Ramadoss

Mr. Ramadoss made this remark while urging the Tamil Nadu government to adopt a new strategy for containing the spread of COVID-19.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday said it can’t be denied that the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu was one of the reasons for the spread of the second wave of COVID-19. However, he blamed people not following the protocols as the main reason for the spread.

If people had followed the protocols such as wearing masks and not stepping out unnecessarily the spread could have been contained within 15 days, he contended in a statement.

“The next three weeks are crucial and if the spread is not contained things would become worse. The State government should focus on increasing the number of tests, improving the infrastructure for treating those infected and increasing the vaccination coverage and also mull other new strategies beyond it,” he said.

Mr. Ramadoss reiterated that the public should cooperate by following all the safety norms, as it is also their responsibility to enable containment of the spread of COVID-19.