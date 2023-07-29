HamberMenu
Cannot restrain IPL matches on the basis of IPS officer’s ‘bald statements’, says Madras High Court

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu dispose of a 2018 PIL petition filed by G. Sampath Kumar with liberty to approach the Board of Control for Cricket in India if he comes across specific instances of betting or match-fixing

July 29, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Madras High Court in Chennai. The Court has held that it may not be appropriate for it to restrain the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from conducting Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on the basis of “bald statements” made by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer G. Sampathkumar with respect to betting, gambling and match-fixing. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: V. Ganesan

The Madras High Court has held that it may not be appropriate for it to restrain the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from conducting Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on the basis of “bald statements” made by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer G. Sampathkumar with respect to betting, gambling and match-fixing.

The First Division Bench of Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu disposed of a 2018 public interest litigation petition filed by Mr. Sampath Kumar with liberty to approach the BCCI if he comes across specific instances of betting or match-fixing and seek action against erring individuals.

“In the instant writ petition, there cannot be a blanket direction... The reforms are already directed by the apex court to be carried out in each association. The bye-laws and constitution of State associations are also required to be amended and they have been amended as per the contention of learned Senior Counsel for the fourth respondent [Chennai Super Kings],” the Bench wrote.

It also recorded the submission of senior counsel P.R. Raman, representing CSK, that the BCCI as well as every State cricket association had appointed an ombudsman and an ethics committee. Rules and regulations had also been framed with respect to the conditions of eligibility and disqualification of candidates wanting to contest in the association elections.

