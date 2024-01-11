GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cane crushing begins at co-operative sugar mill

January 11, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam inaugurating the cane crushing season at the M.R. Krishnamurthy cooperative sugar mill in Sethiyathope in Cuddalore district on Wednesday.

Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam inaugurating the cane crushing season at the M.R. Krishnamurthy cooperative sugar mill in Sethiyathope in Cuddalore district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Cane-crushing began at the M.R. Krishnamurthy co-operative sugar mill at Sethiyathope in Cuddalore district on Wednesday. According to officials, the aim was to crush about 2.15 lakh tonnes of sugarcane, cultivated on about 9,500 acres in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur districts, at the mill. Farmers would be paid ₹2,919 per tonne of cane. Official sources said that to encourage members of the co-operative society in the mill, who had registered and crushed cane in the 2022-23 crushing season, an incentive of ₹195 each per tonne was issued. Earlier, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam inaugurated the cane-crushing at the mill in the presence of Principal Secretary C. Vijayaraj Kumar and Collector A. Arun Thamburaj.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.