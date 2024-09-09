Cane crushing begins at co-operative sugar mill in Kallakurichi

Cane crushing has begun at the co-operative sugar mill in Kallakurichi. According to officials, the aim was to crush about 3.40 lakh tonnes of sugarcane cultivated during the current season. It was formally inaugurated by the District Collector M.S. Prasanth.

