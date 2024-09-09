ADVERTISEMENT

Cane crushing begins at co-operative sugar mill in Kallakurichi

Published - September 09, 2024 12:32 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cane crushing has begun at the co-operative sugar mill in Kallakurichi. According to officials, the aim was to crush about 3.40 lakh tonnes of sugarcane cultivated during the current season. It was formally inaugurated by the District Collector M.S. Prasanth.

