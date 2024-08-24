ADVERTISEMENT

Candlelight vigil at Elliot’s Beach in memory of Kolkata rape victim 

Published - August 24, 2024 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, 24/08/2024: A Candle Light Vigil at Elliots beach on Saturday.Photo: B. Velankanni Raj/ THE HINDU | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ_B

A candlelight vigil was organised at Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar on Saturday in memory of the Kolkata rape victim and to honour the survivors of sexual violence in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 400 individuals from various walks of life, including members of The Good Deeds Club, Rotary club, medical professionals from various hospitals, and students took part in the vigil. AIADMK spokesperson Apsara Reddy emphasised the importance of enforcing stronger protection for vulnerable groups and called for unity across political and social divides to confront the issue. “We must put an end to this culture of violence against women and children. It is imperative that all leaders, regardless of political affiliations, come together to eradicate these heinous acts, especially those targeting children,” she said.

The vigil concluded with a call for action, urging all communities and leaders alike to work together in creating a safer environment for all.

.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US