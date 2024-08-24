Candlelight vigil at Elliot’s Beach in memory of Kolkata rape victim 

A candlelight vigil was organised at Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar on Saturday in memory of the Kolkata rape victim and to honour the survivors of sexual violence in Tamil Nadu.

Over 400 individuals from various walks of life, including members of The Good Deeds Club, Rotary club, medical professionals from various hospitals, and students took part in the vigil. AIADMK spokesperson Apsara Reddy emphasised the importance of enforcing stronger protection for vulnerable groups and called for unity across political and social divides to confront the issue. “We must put an end to this culture of violence against women and children. It is imperative that all leaders, regardless of political affiliations, come together to eradicate these heinous acts, especially those targeting children,” she said.

The vigil concluded with a call for action, urging all communities and leaders alike to work together in creating a safer environment for all.

