Candidates skip exams as Tamil Nadu Open University fails to despatch textbooks

April 07, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some candidates of the Tamil Nadu Open University have skipped the semester examinations for want of textbooks. Others who have received assignments do not have even a soft copy of the lessons yet. University Vice-Chancellor S. Arumugam acknowledged that there were issues with despatching print copies of textbooks, but everyone had been sent e-copies. According to him, e-copies had been created of all textbooks from 2003 syllabus onwards.

A student of the second year (third semester) M.Sc Counselling and Psychotherapy said she received electronic copies of just one of the five prescribed textbooks for the semester.

“There were many mistakes in the soft copy. I thought they would send the books 10 days before the exams. The professors are conducting online classes and clearing doubts,” said the city candidate, who prepared for three subjects but opted out of the exams that began on March 23 and will end on Saturday (April 8).

She said she received just one text book. “I printed out the PDF but it was not convenient. I wanted to read the original textbooks,” said the candidate who paid the exam fee of ₹350 per paper for all subjects.

“We wrote all the 10 papers of the first and second semester exams together in October 2022 due to COVID. But the marksheets have not come yet,” she said.

In her feedback, she told the officials who gave her several numbers but there was no response to calls, WhatsApp messages or SMS, she said.

A student of the third year B.A. Tamil from Dindigul said she had not received even e-copies of books but her study centre had provided assignments.

A first year M.Sc Chemistry candidate in Tiruvallur said she was asked to collect two textbooks on Friday. When she approached the university last month, she was told the books were under print. She received e-copies of textbooks for all six subjects.

A second year M. Com. student, from Dindigul, said none of the candidates from her study centre had received textbooks. She has prepared using material available on the internet and is writing the ongoing semester exams that end on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor Arumugam attributed the delay in providing textbooks to various issues — from syllabus revision and delay in writing textbooks to insufficient funds.

“Fundamentally, no one has monitored this. School heads are asking permission to write textbooks for the syllabus framed in 2020 and implemented in 2021. TANSCHE wants us to revise the syllabus this year. The university had not advertised for its 81 courses for four years. We have done now,” he said.

“I asked the school chairs to provide information about the books available, ordered and written. I am yet to receive written replies,” he said.

The university had overshot its budget of ₹3 crore for book printing and required the Finance Committee’s concurrence to spend, Mr. Arumugam added.