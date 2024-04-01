ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates in Cuddalore told to maintain accounts of election expenses

April 01, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Election Officer and Collector A. Arun Thamburan has urged contestants of Cuddalore Parliamentary Constituency to submit details of election expenditure.

According to a press note, contestants have been told to provide exact details of expenditures incurred as poll surveillance staff would maintain a list of the expenditure in a shadow register, which would be sent to the Election Commission after comparing it with the details provided.

The contestants for Cuddalore have been asked to come for verification of expenditure registers on April 5, 10 and 16 at the Cuddalore Collectorate.

