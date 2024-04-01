Candidates in Cuddalore told to maintain accounts of election expenses

April 01, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - CUDDALORE

District Election Officer and Collector A. Arun Thamburan has urged contestants of Cuddalore Parliamentary Constituency to submit details of election expenditure.

According to a press note, contestants have been told to provide exact details of expenditures incurred as poll surveillance staff would maintain a list of the expenditure in a shadow register, which would be sent to the Election Commission after comparing it with the details provided.

The contestants for Cuddalore have been asked to come for verification of expenditure registers on April 5, 10 and 16 at the Cuddalore Collectorate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.