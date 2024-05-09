Candidates briefed about counting process in Kallakurichi

District Election Officer and Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath on Wednesday briefed candidates on the guidelines and procedures to be followed during counting for Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency on June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha constituency would be taken up assembly segment-wise. The counting would begin with postal votes, followed by votes polled in ballot units at the counting centre in Maha Barathi Engineering College.

There would be 14 tables for the Lok Sabha constituency and each table would have counting personnel, including counting supervisor, micro observer and counting assistant. A candidate could depute 15 agents and they would get identity cards after submission of applications, he said.

No electronic gadget, including mobile phone, would be allowed inside the counting centre, he said and asked the candidates and their agents to extend their full cooperation. The candidate, who emerges victorious in the election, should bring only three persons along with him for getting the winning certificate from the returning officer, Mr. Kumar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.