Candidates, agents briefed on counting process at Villupuram LS constituency

The guidelines to be followed at the counting centre on June 4, where the country will prepare to announce the verdict of the Lok Sabha election, was explained to the candidates of Villupuram Lok Sabha constituency and to their agents here on Tuesday.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani presided over the meeting at the Collectorate. According to Mr. Palani, the counting of votes would take place at the Government Arignar Anna Arts College in Villupuram.

The counting of postal votes would begin at 8 a.m. followed by counting of votes polled in EVMs at 8.30 a.m.

All those entering the counting centre should bring with them identity cards issued to them and would be subjected to security checks by police personnel.

Fourteen tables have been arranged for each Assembly constituency. VVPATs of five booths in each Assembly segment would be selected through randomisation, and the votes polled would be counted. The results in the VVPAT would be compared to the EVM count.

Table 17-c prepared by the presiding officer in each polling booth will be verified with the number of votes polled. Counting will be done in several rounds and the leads will be announced at the end of every round.

The agents nominated on the day of counting of votes should enter the counting centre before 7 a.m. They should be at the table allotted to them and desist from moving to another place within the counting centre. Carrying mobile phones inside is also prohibited, Mr. Palani said.

The DEO called upon the participants to extend their cooperation for the smooth conduct of counting of votes in a transparent manner. Superintendent of Police Deepak Siwach was present.