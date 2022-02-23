Candidates across political parties secure single digit votes

A few candidates in certain wards across the State ended up drawing a blank

A few candidates in certain wards across the State ended up drawing a blank

Candidates across political parties secured single digit votes in some wards in the urban local bodies election. Incidentally, the AIADMK candidate M. Mohammed Ibramsa, who contested from ward 7 in Karambakudi Town Panchayat in Pudukottai district, drew a blank.

The ward had 528 voters and 463 votes were polled. An independent candidate P. Prithiviraja won, polling 175 votes, defeating DMK’s B. Farooq, who secured 149 votes. In this ward, a Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate polled just four votes, while another candidate from the Communist Party of India (Marxist - Leninist) (Liberation) also failed to get even a single vote.

In ward 12 of Karambakudi town panchayat, AIADMK candidate A. Shahul Hameed polled just three votes, where the DMK candidate won by a comfortable margin. NTK candidates who contested from different wards in the same town panchayat got votes in the single digits.

BJP candidate Sarala A., who contested in ward 3 of Minjur town panchayat, secured only 3 votes. The total number of votes polled were 1,322 and P. Alexander of the DMK emerged victorious with 559 votes. The NTK candidate secured only 4 votes in the same ward.

Similarly in ward 12 of Minjur town panchayat, AMMK candidate did not get even a single vote. NTK polled single digit votes in all the wards contested in Kelamangalam town pachayats. In Nagojanahalli, candidates of PMK, AMMK and NTK polled one vote in some of the wards, while in one ward, an AMMK candidate failed to secure even one vote.

Similarly, in Dharmapuri, PMK’s two candidates for Paapireddipatti town panchayat polled one and zero votes respectively.

In the Coimbatore Corporation, candidates from the DMDK, the AMMK and the PMK secured single digit votes in different wards.

In ward 8 and 11 of the Nelliyalam Municipality in the Nilgiris, NTK candidates secured single digit votes.

In Gudalur AMMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidates secured single digit votes in Ward 9 and 15 respectively, and in Udhagamandalam municipality's ward 5, the PMK candidate got just two votes.

In ward 44 of the Tiruppur Corporation, candidates from the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and the PMK got single digit votes.

In five wards of the Udumalpet Municipality, the AMMK candidates polled votes in single digits. In Bhavanisagar town panchayat, R. Narendran of BJP, who contested in ward 11, secured one vote.

In some wards in Bhavani municipality, candidates of the NTK and the Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi secured single digit votes.

In Tiruvannamalai, the BJP candidate, V. Ramakrishnan, secured only one vote in ward 6 of Kilpennathur town panchayat. Similarly, in some wards candidates from the PMK and the NTK got single digit votes.

In the Mangadu municipality, coming under Kancheepuram district, in some wards the AIADMK and the BJP candidate secured single digit votes..